Bond reduction hearing is set for Devonte ‘D.J.’ Amerson

A bond reduction hearing for Devonte “D.J.” Amerson is set for 1:30 p.m. today in the 22nd Judicial District Court with Judge Bruce Boyer presiding, in the case of the State of Texas versus Amerson.

The hearing comes approximately a year after Boyer granted Cyrus Gray, formerly a co-defendant of Amerson, a reduction in his bond to $75,000. On the strength of that bond reduction, Gray bonded out and was released from Hays County Jail where he had been held for almost five years. Most recently, in July, Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins dismissed the capital murder charge against Gray.

Amerson, who has been held in custody since his arrest, and Gray were each charged in 2018 with capital murder, a capital felony, in connection to the murder of Justin Gage, a Texas State University student in December 2015, eight years to the day.

Both Gray and Amerson have maintained their innocence. Gage was with a friend at The Retreat, an apartment complex near the Texas State University campus when he was shot multiple times. Gage died five days later.

According to Sam Benavides of San Marcos- based Mano Amiga, advocates working on behalf of Amerson, including his family, legal team, faith leaders and community members, have raised funds on his behalf and are set to hold a press conference prior to the bond reduction hearing at the Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail at 12:30 p.m.

She said they are hoping that Amerson’s bond which is currently set at $250,000, will be reduced enough for him to bond out in advance of a scheduled jury trial set to start Feb. 5, 2024 in San Marcos, according to Hays County Court Records.

Benavides said that a second press conference will be held after the conclusion of the bond reduction hearing.

Chelesta Amerson, mother of Devonte, stated in a press release, “We are approaching year number 6 that my son has been sitting in Hays County Jail awaiting trial. That’s a long time within itself, and an especially long time for my grandson to be without his father.”

Amerson is now represented by San Marcos attorney David Sergi, who stated that all involved in the proceeding are “looking forward to seeking justice for D.J.”