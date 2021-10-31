Bonham Pre-Kindergarten celebrates Halloween with costume parade Sun, 10/31/2021 - 5:00am Bonham Pre-Kindergarten students celebrated Halloween by dressing up as their favorite book and movie characters on Friday. Teachers guided the students on a parade through the halls. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Bonham Pre-Kindergarten celebrates Halloween with costume parade