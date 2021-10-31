Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Bonham Pre-Kindergarten celebrates Halloween with costume parade
Sun, 10/31/2021 - 5:00am

Bonham Pre-Kindergarten students celebrated Halloween by dressing up as their favorite book and movie characters on Friday. Teachers guided the students on a parade through the halls. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter ...

