Book worms eat up San Marcos Public Library Book Sale

The first library book sale of 2023, sponsored by Friends of the Library in support of the San Marcos Public Library, is in the record books as a major success.

San Marcos Library Director Diane Insley said, “It was our biggest sale ever.” The sale was held Feb. 10-12.

The Friends of the Library, a volunteer organization, is committed to activities and fundraising that in the past have enabled the purchase of furniture, equipment at the library and even provided for children’s summer reading programs, Insley explained.

“We could not do what we do without their support,” Insley said.

Generally, Friends of the Library supports and holds three book sales annually, but this year, based on the success of the sale and changes in the number of commercial book sellers in the community, a fourth sale is under consideration.

“We’ve had a good partnership,” Insley added, praising the organization and its group of volunteers who have contributed so much to the growth of the library especially in the past 50 years.

In the first hour and a half on Friday, Feb. 10, 150 people came into the library to browse the rows of books and then purchase volumes of every description. By the end of the sale, library officials estimated that 419 people had attended, making the sale one of the best on record, both in sales and attendance.

With the assistance of 16 Friends of the Library volunteers, the library benefited from the sale of $336 sold in antique and unusual books, alone. For those coming to the sale, hardback books went for $2 each and paperbacks were only $1. In addition, there was a range of prices for those highly sought antique and collectible books. The books that remained at the end of the sale were donated.

Each year the library provides Friends of the Library with a wish list of potential needs with respect to library programs and materials, Insley said. Most years, the average amount donated to the library through these sales and other events is approximately $30,000. When the library expanded and reopened to the public in 2021, Insley said patrons were using approximately $1 million of furniture made possible by the efforts of this key volunteer organization.

“It is amazing what a small group of people” can contribute to a community, Insley said.

Other volunteers this year included members of the Texas State Women’s Volleyball Team. These young women took just 45 minutes to move the boxes on the Thursday prior to the sale, for what the library termed “Sorting Day,” Insley said. Last year, the heavy lifting was done by the Texas State Women’s Basketball Team. She said that this year for the first sale, 293 boxes of books were moved from storage across the hallway into the library’s meeting room. With the average weight of each box estimated at 50 pounds, the team had a workout shifting 14,650 pounds of books or approximately 7.3 tons.

The library is located at 625 E. Hopkins St. and offers events and activities throughout the month.

For addition information regarding Friends of the Library and its advocacy and services, visit the website at https://www. sanmarcostx.gov/646/ Friends-of-the-Library. The website states that new members are always welcome.