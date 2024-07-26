BOOKS FOR SALE

When most people go to the library, they don’t expect to see books on sale, but that is what was happening earlier this week as the Friends of the San Marcos Library hosted one of its Pop Up Book Sale fundraisers.

“We are just selling books that have been donated,” Martha Moore, Pop Up Book Sale coordinator for the Friends of the San Marcos Library, said. “All books that we sell have been donated to the library. We’re featuring a large collection of garden books today that were donated, and we have fiction, nonfiction and children's books. Children's books are pretty popular.”

One of the books sold on Tuesday was about the TV series Victoria. Its traditional sticker price would have been $30, but this donated book was sold for $4. They also have a large collection of antique books discounted as well. These funds are then used to support the library.

“We support the library in many different ways,” Moore said. “One of the things that Friends is trying to buy this year or the next year, depending on when we raise the money, is a marquee sign out front.”

The Friends of the Library is a volunteer organization dedicated to fundraising, volunteering and advocating for the San Marcos Public Library. A Pop Up Book Sale is held every few weeks, but as the name implies, it is not held on a specific day or time of the month. Those who attend a book sale can have their name added to a list to receive updates about future sales or reach out to the library for more information.