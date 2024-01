Needed rain fell this week and looks to continue today. According to the National Weather Service, reports in the area were mostly in the range of three to four inches over the previous two days with areas around San Marcos and Wimberley reaching up to nearly six inches. A weather reporting station near the First Lutheran Church of San Marcos registered the highest total in the area on Jan. 22 reporting 4.29 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.

Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo