If you can sing in the rain, you can darn sure dance in the rain too, as was shown on Friday when the open jam session on Make Music Day turned into a sopping mess. However, it didn't seem the dampen the spirits of the crowd.
Photo courtesy of Romane Margueritte
The open jam session drew dancers as well.
Photo courtesy of Romane Margueritte
Left, Garret Hope and Lily Pardo play Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Right, Ian Lee with Wildflower Music Studios in Wimberley led the class in bow exercises.
Daily Record photos by Shannon West
BRING ON THE RAIN
Weather can't spoil Make Music Day
The city of San Marcos hosted Make Music Day on the Hays County Historic Courthouse lawn Friday. The festival takes place in over 1,000 cities around the world, including San Marcos. The event had jam sessions along with free music classes: violin, fiddle, guitar, keyboard and drums. Then, from 6 to 7 p.m., the open jam session began, which garnered quite a large crowd despite the oncoming rain fall.