BRINGING POWER

Last week's storm knocked out power to much of San Marcos. SMTX Utilities experienced 136 outages impacting 12,000 customers with 50 additional reports of downed lines that did not impact power. Neighboring utility providers including New Braunfels Utilities and city of Seguin Utilities along with three contractors helped SMTX Utilities with restoration and clean-up efforts. Total restoration of outages due to last Thursday’s storm was accomplished on Saturday night just before 10 p.m.