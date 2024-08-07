Broke Thespians to be featured at Rotary meeting Aug. 7

Broke Thespians, a nonprofit community theater organization dedicated to enriching the San Marcos community with performance and visual arts, started in 2019. Every year, they produce four mainstage shows with open auditions, accepting performers and technicians of all experience levels. They strive to create art unburdened by discrimination based on identity and will educate all with an interest in theater to provide an opportunity for expression and spread the importance of the arts with the help of our community.

On Wednesday, August 7, Mitchell Oden, co-founder and Board President of Broke Thespians Theatre Company, will speak to the Rotary Club of San Marcos at their weekly meeting.

In addition to his work with the Broke Thespians, Oden is the Theatre Director at Doris Miller Middle School in San Marcos CISD. He graduated from Texas State University in 2018 with a BFA in theater as well as achieving a minor in Computer Science.

Oden will speak to the Rotary Club of San Marcos on Wednesday, Aug 7. The meeting is held at Texas Roadhouse at noon. Guests are welcome to attend.