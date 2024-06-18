BUBBLE FEST

Area families enjoy family-friendly bubble event downtown

Giant bubbles, some 10 feet or longer in size, floated through the grounds of the Historic Hays County Courthouse on Saturday. Children of all ages – many of which were children at heart if not literally by age – used ropes and soap to create a majestic scene under the giant trees shading the courthouse lawn.

“I see a lot of families, which is something I always love to see downtown,” Josie Falletta, downtown manager for the city of San Marcos, said. “We love for our community to feel like they’re welcome downtown, especially on the Square. So it is the utmost perfect success for me to see the intergenerational families coming out here – everybody from babies all the way up through grandparents. It is fantastic.”

The event was hosted by the San Marcos Main Street Program of the downtown department for the city of San Marcos. They host events around the Square all year long. Not only were there children playing with bubbles, but KZSM was on hand broadcasting and there was a face painting station and vendors as well.

“This is one of our most family friendly events that we host all year,” Falletta said.

Next up on the block for Main Street is Make Music day on June 21, which will have free live music throughout the city in addition to downtown. There will also be free music lessons. For more information, go to visitsanmarcos.com/ downtown/things-to-do/ events/make-music-day.