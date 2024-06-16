The Buc Stops Here: Largest Buc-ee's opens in new Luling location

The Buc Stops Here:

The city of Luling reclaimed its title of hosting the world’s largest Buc-ee’s location during a grand opening garnering significant attention with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott making a visit.

On Monday, June 10, the new Luling facility, which sprawls more than more than 75,000 square feet, boasts 120 fuel pumps and employs 200 staff members, bested the previous title holder of Sevierville, Tenn. with its 74,707 square-foot facility.

“I think I can say for the state of Texas, we are proud of Beaver Aplin (Arch Aplin III co-founder of Buc-ee’s). He started a convenience store with a typical Texas entrepreneurial spirit. It provided a great product, quality service, and the cleanest bathrooms in the United States of America. Customers clearly loved it and they wanted more,” said Governor Greg Abbott to thunderous applause.

“In fact, it's been so widely acclaimed Forbes listed it as number one in the United States for customer experience, whenever and wherever people traveled on the road they wanted to stop at a Buc-ee’s. Beaver met that demand with explosive growth here in the state of Texas, but also across our country. Beaver and Bucee’s are now icons across the United States. They spread Texas hospitality, great barbecue, and beaver nuggets wherever they go. Texas is proud to be the home of Beaver Aplin and the growing Buc-ee’s empire.”

Abbott said Luling, Caldwell County, and Buc-ee’s were part of the Texas economic juggernaut.

“Texas ranks number one in the United States for the most new jobs; number one in the United States for economic development 11 years in a row; and Texas ranks number one for attracting fortune 500 companies,” Governor Abbott added. “If you add all this up together, the Texas economy is enormous. There are only seven countries in the entire world with an economy larger than Texas.”

The Luling store replaces the city’s current Buc-ee’s store, which was the first travel center of its kind built in 2003.

“You know the saying we Texans have … ‘Everything is bigger in Texas,’” said Mayor of Luling C.J. Watts. “Well, thanks to Beaver and his team we have the largest Buc-ee’s in the country. It takes a team of individuals working together to accomplish great things like we have here today.”

Mike Hendricks, former Mayor of Luling in 2003 when the first Buc-ee’s was built, said it’s been a wonderful thing for Luling.

“All of this began more than 20 plus years ago. Fast forward to today and we’re looking at the largest Buc-ee’s in the group,” Hendricks said. “We're happy to have it. We are tickled to have it — they've added more restrooms and now instead of 30 to 40 gas pumps we have more than 100 gas pumps. I'd like to say thank you to Beaver for bringing the biggest back to Texas and thank you for using the Luling location as the biggest.”

Caldwell County Judge, Hoppy Haden, said he was happy to have the largest Buc-ee’s in Luling.

“We're very excited to have this in Caldwell County. I'd like to recognize C.J. and all the people from Luling who made this possible,” Haden said. “In 2003, the first travel center was placed next door. It was a huge economic driver in our town. We're very grateful to be a part of this full circle event some 21 years in the making.”

Haden said Buc-ee’s is as iconic to Texas as Texas longhorns, cattle, cotton and oil.

“This new facility will continue to be an economic driver to this area. They say every dollar that gets spent locally will turn over seven times. So, you can imagine the tourist’s dollars along with the employees working here will turn over in our community,” Haden said.

“Buc-ee’s has created a culture, not just a convenience store. This is a place for people to come, work, live and play here in Luling, and we're very proud to have this facility here in our town.”

