Buda announces new assistant city manager

The City of Buda announced a new assistant city manager hire.

Wendy L. Smith has been hired as the city’s new assistant city manager. Smith began her new role on Monday, Nov. 28.

“We are so pleased to have Wendy join Buda’s team. She brings a wealth of experience, and we know that she will hit the ground running,” City Manager Micah Grau said.

Smith, who is a native of Austin, has more than 25 years of city management experience. She has managed a wide range of local government disciplines. For Buda, Smith generally will oversee the City’s departments of Development Services and Public Works, as well as Capital Projects and other areas.

“The City of Buda is a great place to be, and this is a great time to be able to contribute to the success of this fast-growing community,” Smith said.

Smith participates in the Texas City Management Association, having served as Region President, a member of the Board of Directors, a certified Ethics trainer, and in committee leadership roles. She also serves on the Membership Committee and the TCMA 100th Anniversary Task Force.

Smith has been a board member of the Emergency Management Association of Texas, where she was recognized in 2016 with the organization’s President’s Award.