Buda, County to host open meeting on SH-45 Gap Study

Hays County and the city of Buda are hosting a third open house for the public to stay involved with the State Highway 45 Gap Study to explore the feasibility of building an extension of road between Interstate 35 and RM1626.

Over nearly 40 years, most of SH-45 has been constructed, pushing through significant pushback from the environmental community. However, there is still a gap from the end of the highway north of Buda to the interstate.

“Several large-scale residential and mixed-use developments are currently planned in this area between I-35 and RM 1626,” Hays County’s project website, sh45gap. com, said. “As more development plans progress, the SH 45 Gap Project becomes more challenging and impactful. Hays County, in partnership with the City of Buda, is exploring the feasibility of the Gap Project before the area is substantially developed.”

The stated goals of the study are to receive input while identifying conceptual route options, minimizing impacts to development and identify strategies for environmental protection.

“The Central Texas region is experiencing unprecedented growth,” Commissioner Walt Smith, Pct. 4, said in a previous press release on SH-45. “Numerous developments are planned in the area between I-35 and RM 1626. As the area continues to develop, future development of a transportation corridor through the area becomes much more challenging and the opportunity could be lost entirely.”

He added, “This future corridor would provide access to economic opportunities developing in the western section of the county and throughout the region. Hays County, and other regional leaders, have a responsibility to taxpayers, area residents, and the traveling public to fully consider and further investigate the SH 45 Gap Project.”

This open house is planned to share the preliminary alignment, results of the recently completed traffic studies and the findings of the preliminary access assessment.

The open house will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Sunfield Event Center in Buda.

The information shared at the meeting will also be available online and the comment period is from Aug. 29 to Sept. 13. Comments may be submitted through the website sh45gap.com, at the open house meeting, by email at info@sh45gap. com, by mail at PO Box 5459, Austin, TX 78763 or by text/voicemail at 512-400-6107.