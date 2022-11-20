Buda Development Services earns eighth consecutive Planning Excellence Award

The Buda Development Services Department was selected as a recipient of the Richard R. Lillie, Fellows of the American Institute of Certified Planners (FAICP) Planning and Excellence Award from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association for the eighth consecutive year.

This award recognizes planning departments across Texas that increase awareness of professional planning standards exhibited by the Buda Development Services Department and supported by the Buda City Council and the Buda Planning and Zoning Commission.

“The Development Services Department is honored to receive an award recognizing the city’s efforts to promote quality planning and development,” Buda Director of Development Services Melissa McCollum said. “This recognition ensures that our planning efforts to create a better future for Buda have been successful.”

Criteria for the recognition include:

• Increase community awareness of the importance of planning.

• Recognizing planning departments that meet specific professional requirements.

• Recognizing planning efforts that have achieved community support.

• Encouraging the funding of professional training for planning commissioners and staff.

• Aiding economic development and community image.

Information provided by City of Buda