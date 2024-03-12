BUILDING MCCOY'S

McCoy’s Building supply celebrates groundbreaking, campus expansion

McCoy’s Building Supply recently celebrated the official groundbreaking of its new company retreat and expansion of its San Marcos headquarters campus.

“The Retreat is primarily for supporting the relational leadership training that has been a signature of McCoy’s leaders for over 20 years. With this building, we can bring together our leaders from the field and from Headquarters to strengthen our company while showing off our hometown,” Jones said. “This expansion will allow McCoy’s to have a firstclass corporate campus. It’s a significant investment in assuring our future as a San Marcos-based business that would have been impossible without the support of the city of San Marcos, both elected officials and city staff.”

The 11,531 sq. ft. retreat, designed by Andersson/ Wise, will have an indoor-outdoor design highlighting the natural beauty of Central Texas with a large outdoor area facing a grove of live oak trees. Ten Eyck will serve as landscape architects for the project which will include outdoor meeting spaces and walking trails for headquarters employees to use. Eckermann Engineering will be involved throughout the project, and Hill & Wilkerson will serve as general contractors for the upcoming build. The project is estimated to be completed in 2025.

Meagan McCoy Jones, McCoy’s President and CEO, was joined at the ground breaking by Page Michel, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO; Justin Payne, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair; and Mike Kamerlander, Greater San Marcos Partnership President and CEO, along with McCoy’s employees to honor the occasion. Members of the San Marcos City Council, the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Caldwell County Commissioners Court also attended the event.

McCoy’s is one of the nation’s largest privately held building supply retailers. It has provided quality building products and services to its “Bornto- Build” customers since 1927 and has earned the loyalty of builders, contractors, ranchers, and serious do-it-yourselfers. The company is led by Meagan McCoy Jones, President and CEO, and headquartered in San Marcos, TX. Jones is the fourth generation of her family to lead the company. McCoy’s employs more than 3,400 people and operates 86 stores, three distribution centers and two millwork facilities in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. They can be found online at mccoys.com.