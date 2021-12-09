Burleson to kickoff candidacy for county judge with toy drive, voter registration event

Brandon Burleson recently announced his candidacy for Hays County Judge.

Burleson, a lifelong county resident, will run in the Democratic primary against incumbent Ruben Becerra. In his campaign announcement, Burleson said he would challenge county staff to protect existing services by increasing efficiency and innovation in all operations in order to keep up with explosive and expensive development.

“We must provide our residents with the best — and at the best price,” Burleson said. “The people of Hays County can have no doubts that every penny we spend is being spent as wisely as possible. Holding the tax rate steady is important, but it is not enough. As property assessments increase, a stable tax rate still results in a higher tax bill. We must do better. And this will be one of my highest priorities as county judge.”

Burleson, a San Marcos High School and Texas State University graduate, will kick off his campaign Saturday with a gala, children’s toy drive and voter registration event at Railyard Bar & Grill — 116 S. Edward Gary St. — from 4-10 p.m. Burleson, a 32-year-old small business owner, said Hays County “deserves leadership that puts their interests first.”

In his campaign announcement, he highlighted that Hays County must accommodate for unprecedented growth while balancing between rural and urban areas, protecting the county’s open lands, water, air and natural beauty. Additionally, Burleson stated that the keys to a successful Hays County involve, “attracting, developing, and nurturing workforce-based economic development that supports existing businesses and attracts new ones.” Burleson also said “Values are important, too, we must restore trust, honesty, and integrity.”

Burleson, the grandson of Rose Brooks — a stalwart in the San Marcos community and among Hays County Democrats, said his grandmother taught him the importance of working for a better community.

“My grandma, a woman of strong faith, taught me the importance of working for a better community — particularly for those who do not have a place at the table — since before I could even read or write,” Burleson said. “Her example of working for opportunity, equality, and a responsive government have not only made me proud, but they have also stayed with me, and inspire me in this quest.”

Burleson volunteers for organizations and activities in Hays County, including the annual Juneteenth BBQ Cook-Off and Cake Auctions, the San Marcos Heritage Association, the First United Methodist Church, Jackson Chapel UMC soup kitchen, and CASA. He is also a board member of the Texas State Friends of Fine Arts & Communications.

During Saturday’s event, Burleson said deputy voter registrars will be on hand to register new Hays County voters. Attendees are also encouraged to bring an unopened toy for a child five years old or younger. Toys will be donated to the San Marcos Police Department’s Blue Santa program.

“At this special time of year, we need to keep the spirit of the season alive by doing what we can to share Christmas cheer with kids in need,” Burleson said. “I know I can count on the generous folks in our community to help.”

Early voting for primary elections begins on Monday, Feb. 14 with Election Day on Tuesday, March 2.