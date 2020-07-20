Burn ban likely to go into effect amid dry summer

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to discuss a burn ban Tuesday.

Last week, they were not ready to make the call, but after a very dry season, Commissioner Lon Shell said it's very likely that the burn ban will be approved Tuesday.

They are also planning to discuss possibly awarding a request for proposals for Election ballot printing, insertion and mailing services to Runbeck Election Services.

Upon successful negotiations, a contract will be brought back before court to approve and finalize the contract award.

Continuing discussions for the Emergency Cash Assistance Program for small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19, the court will likely identify contingency funds for the administration costs of the program.

The commissioners are also planning to cancel their meeting on August 4.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse —111 E. San Antonio St.