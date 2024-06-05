BUSINESS 2 BUSINESS

Chamber presents 38th annual Business Showcase

Get ready to discover what’s new in San Marcos and elevate your local experience. The San Marcos Area Chamber will host the highly-anticipated annual expo, “Business Showcase: Tailgate Edition!” on Friday, August 23, at the San Marcos Conference Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Business Showcase is held in the big ballroom at the San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites (1001 E. McCarty Avenue). This high-energy event is open to the public, inviting newcomers, residents, visitors, nonprofits, clubs and professionals to come together to discover local businesses and civic groups – and make meaningful connections.

As excitement about football season sweeps the state in mid-August, this event will tie-in and encourage exhibitors to decorate their displays with a tailgate party theme and dress in their favorite team colors. This vibrant event will feature over 100 exhibitors, all eager to share their products, services and stories with attendees. Plus, there will be giveaways and prize drawings.

Adding to the excitement, there will be two mini pep rallies with Texas State University student- athletes, Strutters, cheerleaders, Boko the Bobcat and the San Marcos High School Rattlers cheer and dance students. Guests can enjoy the performances, get autographs and photos. Save this date and plan to celebrate with our hometown teams: the Rattlers and the Bobcats.

“By going to the Business Showcase, you can really get the pulse of this unique San Marcos community,” Chamber President Page Michel said. “You’ll see the people behind the organizations that make this community run. And you’ll get to feel the energy and pride during the pep rallies.”

What to expect:

• Explore a ballroom full of businesses and civic groups representing a wide spectrum of interests.

• Engage in network-building discussions with business owners, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

•Immerse yourself in interactive displays, product demonstrations and innovative ideas.

• Discover hidden gems, unique services and innovative solutions offered by local businesses.

• Participate in exciting activities, contests and giveaways throughout the event.

“Businesses and nonprofits are the backbone of our community, and the Business Showcase is our chance to shine a spotlight on their great contributions,” said Justin Payne of Frost Bank, 2024 Chairman of the Board of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

As the largest business event in San Marcos, the Business Showcase presents an unparalleled opportunity for companies to elevate their brand visibility, expand their customer base,and establish meaningful partnerships.

Business Showcase sponsors confirmed todate include: La Cima, Chuck Nash Auto Group, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital, Cavender Nissan, Texas State University, San Marcos Daily Record, Republic Services, Brown Distributing Co. and McCoy’s Building Supply. There are many more sponsorship options and exhibitor booths are now available. Spaces fill up quickly. Don’t miss this chance to showcase your business at the largest business event in San Marcos.

The general public is invited and there will be exciting advertising and promotions to draw a big crowd. The event features tons of door prizes and giveaways. Admission is $5 with event sponsors and exhibitors offering complimentary tickets for guests and customers throughout the community. Admission is free with the equivalent $5-donation of non-perishable food items for the Hays County Food Bank.

For more information, visit bit.ly/Business- Showcase-2024. Call the San Marcos Area Chamber this week to confirm you want to participate at 512-393-5900.