BUSINESS EXPO

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Business Showcase: Tailgate Edition at Embassy Suites on Friday. More than 100 businesses gathered to show off their items, talents and wares to the public while cheering on the Bobcats and the Rattlers. Above, Haley Brooks, with CASA Central Texas, talks with Lorren Guy at the Century Communities booth. Below upper left, Why take the day off when you can work at the Showcase? Lucky Sky Graphics was wrapping a van in the hallways of the Embassy Suits. Pictured is Doug Herber working on the wrap. Below center left, Josh Paselk, with Corridor Landscaping, and Page Michel, CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce, hand out door prizes at the Showcase. Below lower left, Miss Teen Hays County Chloe Crawford was at the Showcase and took a picture with San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson. Below upper right, Ashley Olson, with Southern with a French Twist, shows off some of the catering she could do for your next tailgate along with Mary Daniel. Below lower right, Keira Kunz was one of the representatives of the San Marcos Rattlers, who were on hand at the Showcase as well. The chamber is planning a Rally for the Rattlers community spirit campaign the last week of September leading into Homecoming.

Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat