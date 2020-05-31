Busy Memorial Day weekend results in nearly 300 warnings, 2 arrests Sun, 05/31/2020 - 12:00am Great weather, a celebratory weekend and parks reopening resulted in a very busy weekend for San Marcos parks and river area. The city reopened parks Friday to river traffic and active recreation. Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp reported in a special called city council meeting Thursday that there were 328 ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Busy Memorial Day weekend results in nearly 300 warnings, 2 arrests