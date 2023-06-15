Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
At the recent Jamaica 2023 event held in Martindale in early June, security cadets from the Gary Job Corps served in a security capacity assisting with crowd control and traffic, as they have for 10 years. Pictured are Gary Job Corps Cadets Jada Devereaux, Kierrah Pather, Bojak Hubbard, Emma Bennett, Joseph Morgan, Orlando Romero and Majura Abdallah; Capt. Preston Smith, instructor, Staff Member Heather Escalanta, Father Rafael Padilla-Valdez of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Jamaica Coordinator Virginia Martinez.
Photo provided by Gary Job Corps

Cadets provide security

Thursday, June 15, 2023

