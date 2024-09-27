The Calaboose African American History Museum Celebrates the 2024 Eddie Durham Jazz Festival

The Calaboose African American History Museum is celebrating the musical contributions and legacy of San Marcos native, Eddie Durham, with a free concert in the Eddie Durham Park, 205 Martin Luther King Drive, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Eddie Durham’s daughter, Topsy Durham, is back again as special guest and emcee. This year’s event offers a fabulous lineup with The Blues Revue, featuring New York Blues Hall of Famer, Michael Powers; Morris Nelms & The Calaboose Players; Indigo Soul featuring Sonia Love; Ace Pepper; The Jamie Krueger Group; Blue Mist; and big band sounds from the Texas State Jazz Ensemble.

There will be a great line-up of musicians along with food trucks, art vendors and craft tables for both children and adults to enjoy. This annual concert is a wonderful way to spend an October Saturday.

About the Calaboose African American Museum: The Calaboose Museum, in San Marcos is the only institution dedicated to representing the heritage and experiences of African Americans in Hays County and shines a light on people that might otherwise remain unknown. From basketball great Lucious Jackson to blacksmith Ulysses Cephas, the Calaboose tells the stories of Hays County African Americans.

The Calaboose African American Museum is located across the street and will be open and available for tours during the concert. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy this concert in the park. No alcoholic beverages are allowed on site.

For more information about the event visit calaboosemuseum. org/upcoming- events or email info@calaboosemuseum. org.