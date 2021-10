Candidates for San Marcos City Council places 5 and 6 expressed their views on various issues during a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Hays County.City council Place 5 candidates incumbent Mark Gleason and contender Zach Sambrano along with city council Place 6 candidates Jude Prather ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!