Candidates take part in November ballot drawing

Candidates for San Marcos Mayor, and city council place 1 and 2 took part in a ballot drawing Monday.

Mayoral incumbent Jane Hughson, city council place 1 challenger Matthew Mendoza and place 2 candidate Adam Arndt took part in the drawing.

Hughson and Mendoza will appear first on the ballot in their respective races, while Arndt will be second on the ballot for the place 2 race.

Mayor

Hughson will face a challenge from former Mayor John Thomaides during the upcoming election.

Hughson, who is running for her third term as mayor, said she didn’t expect to run again but said there are many projects that remain unfinished and she wants to be a part of their implementation or initiation.

“San Marcos has a wonderful opportunity through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the American Rescue Plan (ARP) each of which provides funding to assist our residents in addressing the financial losses in their lives due to COVID,” Hughson said. “I’d like to continue to be part of that process.

“In addition, when I ran for office in 1996 and 2014 one reason was because the city had just finished a comprehensive/master plan for the city, I had served on the committee, and wanted to see it implemented,” she added. “We will complete our newest comprehensive plan at the end of this year and I’d like to be part of that implementation.”

Thomaides, who didn’t attend Monday’s drawing and will appear second on the ballot, said he’s running for office because he believes “it’s time for a change and fresh ideas.”

“I will bring a new perspective and a positive vision for our future that benefits all of us,” Thomaides said in a statement. “I believe that our city needs to focus on delivering the core services it provides to our citizens every day at a superior level, while always planning for our future needs. I feel strongly that if we work together and focus on solutions instead of partisanship, we will meet the challenges ahead without leaving anyone behind.

“I will bring my common-sense approach to our council and will always strive to make the decisions that best serve our entire community,” he added. “My experience as a past Mayor and councilmember, and my three decades as a small business owner make me uniquely qualified to serve as our next mayor.”

City council place 1

Incumbent Maxfield Baker will face Mendoza in the Nov. 8 election.

Baker didn’t attend Monday’s drawing and will appear second on the ballot.

“I’m thrilled that so many members of our community have encouraged me to run for re-election and look forward to my second term on the dais,” Baker said in a statement. “While we have pushed the needle on a lot of issues, there is still more work to do to make San Marcos a more sustainable and equitable community. I look forward to hearing what ideas my opponent will bring to the table, as well as the countless stories I will hear from people as I block walk their neighborhoods. While I’m going to be listed as the second name on the ballot, I hope to be the first choice for the people of San Marcos!”

Mendoza, a current Planning & Zoning commissioner, will appear first on the ballot in November

“Being born and raised in San Marcos, this is my hometown and has always been my heart,” Mendoza said in a previous statement. “Throughout my years in our wonderful city, I have graduated from San Marcos High School, and I am also an active community volunteer in several organizations. Being a homeowner on the very same block I was raised, I have seen firsthand the changes to our city and the challenges we face. I believe we need a diverse economy with a variety of well-paying jobs. While currently serving as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner, I have strived to support good development while opposing projects that threaten our river and the environment. I have also learned the need to find a balance between our past and future. My hope is to keep San Marcos the place we love while fostering changes to make it a city we can all be proud to call home.”

City council place 2

City council place 2 incumbent Saul Gonzales will be challenged by Adam Arndt in November.

Gonzales, who didn’t attend Monday’s name drawing, will appear first on the ballot for the place 2 race. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arndt said he’s running for place 2 because he loves San Marcos.

“I love this town with all my heart,” Arndt said. “I see a lot of things. I was asking the mayor about the roads, right? Because I look at the roads and I’m confused by the roads and I know when I talk to my friends who are just regular people, they live here, they rent here, they’re just paying their bills here. We see stuff like that and it’s like, ‘Why is that happening?’ So, I’m not going to knock what they’re doing with the roads because a lot of it looks beautiful. But at the same time, I think it needs more oversight. I think people should have some input into these things.

“So, personally, I’m good with people. I’m a public speaker. I love this town,” Arndt added. “I’d like to make a difference in any way I can.”

Plan to head to the polls?

Check https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.

The final day to register to vote is Oct. 11 for the November election. In-person early voting begins Oct. 24. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24-Friday, Oct. 28. Saturday, Oct. 29 voting hours are set for 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Ballots can be cast from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Early voting wraps up between Monday, Oct. 31-Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS IN SAN MARCOS:

•Hays County Government Center (Main Early Voting Location), 712 S. Stagecoach Trail

•Broadway, Christus Trinity Clinic – 401 Broadway Street,

•LBJ Student Center, Texas State University – 601 University Drive

Voting day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 with the polls open between 7 a.m and 7 p.m.