Cape Road closed for storm drain installation

Cape Road is closed to traffic through July 30 for installation of a storm drain, the City of San Marcos recently announced.

The closure began Tuesday as an extension of the Blanco Gardens Drainage Project and was added to the Main Lift Station Force Main Replacement Project as a result of utility work along River Road, the city said.

The Main Lift Station Force Main Replacement project featured the installation of bulk reclaimed water filling station, reclaimed waterline, concrete box culvert for stormwater and six storm sewer crossing throughout River Road. The city said additional stormwater improvements were constructed along River Road on city property to catch excess runoff flowing down the road during rain events.

Weather permitting, Cape Road is expected to be closed until July 30, the city added. Those who use Cape Road to avoid State Highway 80 will be required to turn around. The city has placed traffic control signage as a reminder for drivers to avoid the area. Those looking to access Stokes Park will be able to do so from Luciano Flores Street.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos