As part of the Blanco Gardens Subdivision Drainage project, Cape Road will be closed Jan. 11 through Jan. 15 at the intersection of River Road to install a storm drain. Traffic will be detoured around the road closure by using the I-35 access road and Bugg Lane. Drivers will see electronic sign boards posted at surrounding intersections detailing the closure and detour. Please contact Engineering/CIP at 512-393-8130 or enginfo@sanmarcostx.gov with questions.