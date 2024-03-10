Carl Deal, Big Bend Conservancy Board Member to speak at Rotary

Carl Deal, a Board member for Big Bend Conservancy, will present to Rotary San Marcos Club members at their weekly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 13 at Texas Roadhouse. Community members are welcome to attend.

Carl Deal is mostly retired. According to Carl, he came to the Conservancy “after careers in Growing Up, College, Law Enforcement, Teaching College, Traveling, Engineering, Fine Art Photography”. He has worked on three feature films and one big Disney Project. Making his home in San Marcos, Carl spends the lion’s share of his idle time restoring his 125-year-old Victorian house with a view.

Carl started off his life as a Sierra Club Kid with Ansel Adams in his Tuesday night meeting group. Running from hill to hill, building forts and then to the John Muir Trail, Carl moved onto bigger mountains ranges everywhere. This brought him to Big Bend, where he discovered a love of the place.

Carl will discuss the Big Bend Conservancy, a philanthropic partner of Big Bend National Park. The mission of the conservancy is to preserve, enrich, and conserve the unique resources of Big Bend National Park and the Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River through philanthropic efforts and in partnership with the National Park Service.