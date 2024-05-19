Carry The Load’s Memorial May relay to honor the fallen to stop in San Marcos this Monday

Carry The Load, a nonprofit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders, and their families, kicks off its Memorial May campaign.

The National Relay is an event that consists of five routes that cover 20,000 miles across 48 states. Carry The Load’s Relay Team walks daily, advancing the American flag to Dallas throughout the 29-day Memorial May campaign.

People of all ages can join as they pass through the community to honor and remember fallen heroes.

The relay leg coming from New Braunfels will pass through San Marcos on Monday, May 20. It is asked that participants arrive 15 to 30 minutes prior to the time of departure.

The relay legs in San Marcos will leave each location at the time listed: First Baptist Church on West McCarty Lane - 6 p.m.; Bobcat Stadium - 8 p.m. San Marcos Fire Station 5 on Carlson Circle 10 p.m.

The 14th annual Memorial May campaign will stay true to its roots of connecting people to the true meaning of Memorial Day. What started in 2011 as one Memorial Day march has catapulted in numbers and impact. This year, thousands of participants will walk in Carry The Load’s National Relay that spans 20,000 miles, 48 states, and 69 community events including 33 VA National Cemeteries. The relay will converge at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend.

New this year, Carry The Load is introducing an exciting new element of innovation to make a bigger impact. Upon registering at carrytheload. org, volunteers can download the Good Move app, a gamified activity tracking app that allows individuals to easily utilize their mobile device for fundraising progress and health activities such as steps walked on a live leaderboard. All participants are encouraged to register and download the Good Move app.

“Memorial May unites thousands of people under a common purpose, and it’s been incredible to see participants honor our fallen heroes together,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “We’re building on previous years’ momentum with elements like the Good Move app to deepen personal engagement and help participants strengthen their connections with each other.”