CARTS stop in Austin moves during construction

Thu, 08/12/2021 - 8:48pm
STAFF REPORTS
Thursday, August 12, 2021

For CARTS passengers in San Marcos traveling to Austin, the stop located at Plaza Saltillo for CARTS Interurban 1510 and 1517 will temporarily move to E. Seventh and Comal Streets in downtown Austin. The detour will remain in place for the duration of a construction project.

The City of San Marcos reminded riders that Interurban 1517 service remains temporarily suspended through Aug. 20 and will resume its regular schedule beginning Monday, Aug. 23. Passengers interested in traveling to Austin from San Marcos can still use the Interurban 1510 route, which continues on its regular schedule.

Interurban daily and monthly passes may be purchased using the free HopThru app available in Apple and Google stores. Passes are also available for purchase at Plaza Saltillo in Austin, 412 Comal St., or the San Marcos Station, 338 S. Guadalupe St. Drivers will not sell tickets. Local San Marcos “The Bus” routes will continue to be fare-free until further notice.

As required by federal law, all passengers must wear proper face coverings. Seating limitations will be enforced to encourage social distancing and seats will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos

