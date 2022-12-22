Case named City of San Marcos' Director of Parks and Recreation

The City of San Marcos has a new Director of Parks and Recreation.

Jamie Lee Case, who has been serving as the interim director since September 2022, will begin her new role as Director of Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the city recently announced.

“I know my experience will continue to serve the City of San Marcos, having been invested in this community and being part of the exceptional growth over the last 12 years,” Case said.

Case previously served as the assistant director of parks and recreation, beginning in 2019. She also served as city clerk for nine years.

The city said Case has been key in managing the operations and strategic goals during her time in the parks and recreation department. Case has assisted in the completion of multiple multimillion-dollar capital improvement projects. The city said she “accomplished many goals highlighted in the 2019 Parks and Open Space Master Plan, and acquired more parkland for the City.”

“We are thrilled to have Jamie Lee take on this important leadership role,” Interim City Manager Stephanie Reyes said. “I am confident her knowledge and experience will continue to enhance services to our community.”

Case earned her bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Texas State University and has been recognized as Capital Area City Clerk of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019.