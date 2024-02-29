Casino Night fundraiser set for Friday

Experience the thrill of risking it all without losing a thing at one of the most entertaining fundraisers of the year. This year's Casino Night, hosted by the San Marcos Rotary Club on Friday, March 1, promises an unforgettable evening of fun and philanthropy, and there is a sparkling new twist.

“This is a great chance for the community to come together for a good time and for a good cause,” John Hardy, who is planning the event for the Rotary Club, said. “The games are a lot of fun, there is music going on and plenty of camaraderie.”

In addition to some slot machines, Casino Night has multiple tables for black jack, craps and roulette with professional dealers – at least mostly professional.

“Mayor Jane Hughson, who is a supporter of so many different philanthropic efforts here in the community, is going to be serving as a guest dealer,” Rotary Club President Peter Baen said. “I think she is a blackjack aficionado.”

The event will raise money for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, CASA of Central Texas, which is a nonprofit that trains individuals to be advocates for children in the child welfare system. It is a program special to the hearts of Rotarians in San Marcos.

“Our event coordinator this year is John Hardy, who is also the past president of the Rotary Club of San Marcos,” Baen said. “John has four children, three of them are adopted siblings that may not have been dependent on, but certainly were supported by CASA through the adoption process. It is a very special organization and a very special service they provide. CASA will receive the majority of the proceeds from this effort.”

There are two ways to help raise money for CASA at the event. The first is purchasing chips to play any of the multiple Vegas- style games available, but winning chips doesn’t win cash. The chips can be used for tickets. There will be prizes available with buckets in front of them. Tickets can be dropped into those buckets for a chance to win the prize.

However, there is a separate raffle for the largest prize – a one-carat diamond ring hand selected by Rotary Club Member Bruce Smith in Antwerp, Germany, which Baen said was valued at $11,000. Tickets for that raffle are $100 a piece. Tickets can be purchased at the event, and the winning ticket will be drawn at the event.

Casino Night also offers a unique setting under the wings of 'That’s All Brother,' the legendary Douglas C-47 Skytrain airplane that led the D-Day invasion in 1944. It takes place Friday, March 1 at the Commemorative Air Force Museum at the San Marcos Airport from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to the seven World War II planes that have been refurbished and housed at hanger, there is also a museum with scores of one of a kind items including documents, uniforms, components, photographs and models. This includes one of the most comprehensive exhibits on the famous Doolittle Raid as well as the Stokes Aviation Library, with one of the largest collections of military books – many out of print.

Tickets can be purchased for a $50 donation or $400 for a table of 8. Wine, beer and appetizers will be provided. Tickets can be purchased at the event or email SMTXrotary@ gmail.com for more information.