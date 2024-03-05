Casino Night proceeds take flight

The Rotary Club of San Marcos held the now annual Casino Night fundraiser on Friday night. While all accounts have not yet been totaled, Rotary Club President Peter Baen said he believes both the Casino Night and the diamond ring raffle fundraisers 'passed all forecasts.' The majority of funds raised will be donated to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas, which helps train advocates for children in the child welfare system. The event was held at the Commemorative Air Force CenTex Wing at the San Marcos Airport amidst multiple World War II planes. Pictured above is San Marcos City Councilmember Matthew Mendoza rolling the dice at the craps table situated under the nose of 'That's All Brother,' the C47 airplane that led the D-Day invasion in World War II. Right, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson was a celebrity dealer at the Black Jack table.

Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat