CDC lowers Hays County’s COVID-19 community spread level from high to medium

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered Hays County’s COVID-19 level from high community spread to medium.

The seven-day positivity rate in Hays County was above 30% at the time of publication. The seven-day positivity rate was 31.39% as of the county’s most recent update on Friday. There are currently 816 active cases, according to the Hays County Local Health Department. There have been two COVID-19-related fatalities over the past seven days.

The CDC recommends talking with a healthcare provider about wearing a mask and taking other precautions if at risk for severe illness. HCLHD says wearing an N95, KN95 or KF94 mask while indoors will reduce the chances of catching COVID-19. The county adds that other measures such as utilizing indoor air filters, social distancing and frequent hand washing can help prevent the coronavirus’ spread.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 8,736 lab-confirmed cases Friday. There have now been 6,111,556 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 87,873 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 3,490 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Friday is 29.39%.

The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccination to reduce the risk of severe disease and death.

In Hays County, “no appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available. Vaccines are offered at Christus Trinity Clinic (formerly Live Oak), 401 Broadway from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses available. A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

According to the DSHS, 146,653 county residents are considered fully vaccinated — 64.56% of 227,126 eligible residents who are 6 months of age or older as of Friday. The DSHS stated that 171,631 Hays County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose — 75.59% of eligible residents. Additionally, the DSHS stated that 63,209 Hays County citizens have received at least one additional vaccine dose as of Friday.