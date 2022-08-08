CELEBRATING 175 YEARS: First United Methodist Church San Marcos commemorates anniversary

First United Methodist Church San Marcos celebrated its 175th anniversary.

The Methodist Presence in San Marcos began as a meeting of nine people at the home of John Pitts. First United Methodist Church San Marcos commemorated 175 years as it reflected on a heritage shaped in the heart of the city, honoring its history and welcoming back former pastors. The church hosted a day full of events celebrating the historic event on Sunday, including tours of the sanctuary, showcase of a 1929 quilt, scrapbooks and a time capsule. A worship service led by co-pastors Adam and Danielle Knapp took place where Bishop Robert Schnase spoke on a video, honoring the church’s 17th anniversary. District Superintendent Rev. Dr. Ricky Sanderford provided the sermon. A luncheon took place following the worship service to wrap up the day’s events.

Above, co-senior pastor Adam Knapp speaks to the congregation on Sunday.

Above, co-senior pastor Danielle Knapp talks to the congregation on Sunday.