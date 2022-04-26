Above, Mario Garza and Maria Rocha bless the waters at Spring Lake on Saturday. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo
CELEBRATING EARTH: Meadows Center hosts Spring Lake Earth Day Festival
The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment’s annual Spring Lake Earth Day Festival took place Saturday at the headwaters of the San Marcos River. The family-friendly event included educational and recreational opportunities, virtual reality demonstrations, booths and live entertainment.
Above, booths are set up at the Earth Day event.