Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, Mario Garza and Maria Rocha bless the waters at Spring Lake on Saturday. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

CELEBRATING EARTH: Meadows Center hosts Spring Lake Earth Day Festival

Tue, 04/26/2022 - 8:09pm
@sanmarcosrecord
DAILY RECORD STAFF
Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment’s annual Spring Lake Earth Day Festival took place Saturday at the headwaters of the San Marcos River. The family-friendly event included educational and recreational opportunities, virtual reality demonstrations, booths and live entertainment. 

Above, booths are set up at the Earth Day event. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022