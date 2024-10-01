Celebrating Hispanic Heritage at Gary Job Corps

Gary Job Corps celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month by the Management Staff serving the staff the meal of enchiladas, tamales, rice, beans, and tortillas. Sept. 16 is recognized as Mexico’s Independence day, which marks the day that New Spain declared Independence from Old Spain in 1810. New Spain became Mexico in 1821. Management staff serving are Kimberly Baquez, Susanne Ritter, Michelle Jackson, Barbara Sewell, Scott Ulmann, Stacy Kerns and Hodar Gharb. Also pictured are the staff and culinary staff under Chef “Gil” Tetter that do a wonderful job every day feeding the over 600 students three times a day, 7 days a week.

Photos courtesy of Gary Job Corps