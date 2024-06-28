Cenikor now offering medication assisted treatment in San Marcos to help address the opioid crisis

Cenikor, a leading nonprofit behavioral health treatment network serving over 13,000 people a year, is now offering medication- assisted treatment (MAT) in San Marcos. These services represent a significant step in addressing the opioid crisis within the community.

Overdoses from fentanyl are on the rise with six Hays CISD students dying from fentanyl poisoning in the last school year, according to the University Star. Cenikor’s San Marcos prevention team continues working with local schools and officials to tackle this growing crisis, educating young people on the dangers of this highly addictive drug.

Now Texas State students and other residents will have access to an affordable MAT program. MAT is a comprehensive approach to addiction treatment that combines FDA-approved medication with counseling and behavioral therapies. This evidence-based approach has been proven effective in promoting long-term recovery for individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD).

“Expanding access to care is at the heart of our mission,” said Bill Bailey, President and CEO of Cenikor Foundation. “Healthcare means nothing if you can’t afford it. We strive to not only increase services in areas that need it, but also provide cost-effective options for all.”

Thanks to support from the City of San Marcos, Cenikor Foundation is now able to provide its MAT program to San Marcos residents, with a focus on affordability and inclusivity. Individuals seeking treatment can expect a compassionate and individualized approach, including counseling and group sessions with some telehealth appointments available. Participants will become a part of a community that promotes health and wellness through fun, sober events.

“We are deeply grateful to the City of San Marcos for their commitment to addressing substance use disorder within our community,” added Bailey. “By investing in medication- assisted treatment, we are taking a proactive step towards supporting the health and well-being of San Marcos residents and building a stronger, more resilient community.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, Cenikor encourages you to reach out for help. MAT services are confidential and non-judgmental, and support is available every step of the way.

For more information about MAT services in San Marcos, Texas, please contact: Devin Daniels, Cenikor’s Director of Ancillary Services at ddaniels@cenikor.org.