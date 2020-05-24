Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Census field operations to restart in Hays County

Sun, 05/24/2020 - 12:00am

The U.S. Census Bureau will restart field operations in Hays County beginning this week. A phased restart of its field operations will be conducted in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, according to a press release from the census bureau. Alongside operations resuming in Hays County, field operations will also ...

