CENTER FOR PETS PROGRESS

At Hays County Commissioners Court Tuesday, Austin Pets Alive! Executive Advisor Lee Ann Shenefiel provided an update on the progress being made towards the planned Center for Pet Resources, Education and Research.

She said that the goal is to use resources in the most effective and efficient way to get the best outcomes for people and pets in the county, using the 2022 feasibility study written by Dr. Sara Pizano of Team Shelter USA.

“Programs that focus on addressing the root causes of why dogs and cats end up in shelters in the first place are essential. We will find ways for the most vulnerable pet owners to access resources like spay neuter and pet identification,” Shenefiel stated, in a press release from the court.

According to the release, the APA! approach is to direct resources into the community and increase collaboration with human service organizations, to not only ease the burden on animal shelters, but to also leverage the human-animal bond for better human mental and physical health outcomes.

Local stakeholders including San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, members of PAWS Shelter of Central Texas, Prevent A Litter, and Wimberley Adoption Group met with Shenefiel at the historic courthouse to weigh in on the project.

According to county officials, the community outreach to all corners of the county is slated to start soon.

“We will find ways for the community to connect with educational opportunities about caring for their pets, increase the community’s capacity to care for pets safely and humanely, and ensure everyone feels safe and comfortable engaging with a pet resource center,” County Judge Becerra stated. “It’s exciting that Hays County is leading the way nationally with this new approach to animal welfare.”