Central Texas Food Bank announces Kyle distribution event; calls for volunteers

The Central Texas Food Bank added a distribution in Kyle on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at the Smile Direct facility, 300 Vista Ridge Drive.

Residents will receive one box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk, one protein box weighing between 8 – 20 pounds containing chicken or pork products and/or an emergency box of shelf-stable items, as available.

To adhere to social distancing requirements, pickup will only be available to those with cars. No walk-ups will be allowed. The CTXFB asks that appropriate space is made in your trunk or hatch before arriving at the event. The food bank asks that you attend this event only if you are facing true food insecurity since resources are stretched to the limit.

In addition to being short on resources of food, the food bank needs more volunteers for their five July events. Those interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up. Volunteers proficient in Spanish are also needed for client intake. To sign up for this role, email volunteer@centraltexasfoodbank.org.

For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now.” Once you find the distribution site nearest you, please call them to confirm their hours of operation since things are changing rapidly. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

The food bank stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but they’ve seen demand for our services skyrocket recently, severely straining resources. If you’re able to help, donate at centraltexasfoodbank.org.