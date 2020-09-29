Centro Cultural Hispano to celebrate 10th anniversary

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos will host a two-day live and virtual event on Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17 to celebrate its 10th Year “Celebración.” According to Centro Executive Director Dr. Ricardo Espinoza, “On Friday afternoon and evening, we will be joined by local KZSM Radio and the Hays County Food Bank to help facilitate donations and community action to help our stakeholders of San Marcos and Hays County. Saturday evening will feature an online presentation which will highlight 10 years of growing success complete with stellar videos, interviews, proclamations, T-Shirt sales, and a chance for our community to join in the celebration. More information will be made available regarding the opportunity to sponsor, support, join, and help us celebrate our mission, vision, and core values.”

The mission of Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos is to serve as a community beacon for the preservation, development, promotion, and celebration of the Hispanic arts, culture, heritage and values.

Vision: A vibrant center that creates a rich environment for diverse arts and educational programming through partnerships that inspire cultural expression preservation and appreciation.

Core Values: Inclusion, sustainability, community, teamwork and education.

All media not excluding our website: www. Sanmarcoscentro.org will blast out great details with more information to follow.