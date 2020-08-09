Centro teams up with League of Women Voters Hays County for increased turnout in 2020 elections

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos has teamed up with the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Hays County to reach more members of the community for maximum voter participation in this year’s election cycle. Predictions indicate there will be 10.5 to 11 million voters in 2020, a record. Turnout is ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!