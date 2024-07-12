Ceremony for Paul Peña Park improvements now next week

The threat of looming weather earlier this week forced the city of San Marcos to postpone the ceremony for improvements made to Paul Pena Park.

That event will now take place next Friday, July 19, starting at 9 a.m.

Since mid-June, city contractors have been working on replacing playground equipment, adding shade and turf, and extending the sidewalk to create an ADA-compliant loop around the park. In addition, the park is also unveiling a small skate spot. The improvements were made possible by a Community Development Block Grant of $200,500 and park improvement funds of $5,214.62.

“We’re always listening to our neighbors, and they voiced that this is something they wanted,” said Jamie Lee Case, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We can’t wait to see park visitors enjoy the new features.” In addition to the unveiling of the new improvements, the park will also be re-dedicated to its namesake, CPT Paul Peña. He grew up in San Marcos and graduated from San Marcos Baptist Academy, where he was a JROTC member. After graduating, Peña entered the United States Military Academy at West Point and graduated in 2004. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, among many others.

CPT Peña died in Afghanistan in 2010 when enemy forces attacked his unit.

'Peña was a quiet professional,” said Ret. NATO Commander Retired Brig.-Gen. Daniel Ménard. “He always had a smile on his face and was admired by his soldiers.'

A new plaque in Peña’s honor will be unveiled during the ceremony. His family will also be in attendance.

The ceremony will take place at Paul Peña Park, 1209 Crystal River Parkway.