Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, Rabbi Ari Weingarten lights the fourth candle on the menorah. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo

Chabad of San Marcos celebrates Hanukkah with menorah-lighting ceremony

Mon, 12/14/2020 - 8:11pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Monday, December 14, 2020

Chabad of San Marcos ignited a 9-foot Hanukkah menorah erected at the Hays County Courthouse lawn, followed by a community-wide celebration on Sunday, the fourth night of the eight-day holiday. 

Above, Mayor Jane Hughson participated in the celebration and was responsible for the kindling of the lead Shamash candle. 

Above, Devora Gleiber plays the violin during Sunday's event.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020