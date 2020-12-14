Above, Rabbi Ari Weingarten lights the fourth candle on the menorah. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo
Chabad of San Marcos celebrates Hanukkah with menorah-lighting ceremony
Chabad of San Marcos ignited a 9-foot Hanukkah menorah erected at the Hays County Courthouse lawn, followed by a community-wide celebration on Sunday, the fourth night of the eight-day holiday.
Above, Mayor Jane Hughson participated in the celebration and was responsible for the kindling of the lead Shamash candle.
Above, Devora Gleiber plays the violin during Sunday's event.