Chabad of San Marcos celebrates ribbon cutting, welcomes new Torah

Rohr Chabad of San Marcos welcomed a new Torah and hosted a ribbon cutting on Sunday. Rabbi Ari Weingarten said the center opened in the beginning of 2020 and the pandemic pushed its dedication to March 6, 2022. The new Torah, which is the most sacred book in the Jewish faith, was meticulously hand-written in Hebrew.

Above, Rabbi Ari Weingarten and guests cut the ribbon at the center.

Above, Rabbi Weingarten thanks Neil and Ashley Freidberg for their help in establishing the center.