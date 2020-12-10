Chabad of San Marcos to light one of 15,000 public menorahs worldwide

Chabad of San Marcos will ignite a public 9-foot Hanukkah menorah erected at the Hays County Courthouse Lawn, followed by a community-wide celebration on Sunday, the fourth night of the eight-day holiday at 5 p.m. The ceremony, organized by Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Ari Weingarten, will feature San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson for the kindling of the lead “Shamash” candle.

Sunday's event will be a part of the world’s largest Hanukkah observance with 15,000 public menorahs lit worldwide, symbolizing a universal message of religious freedom.

Following the menorah lighting ceremony, the gathered will sing and eat the traditional Hanukkah foods of doughnuts and chocolate Gelt.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of the San Marcos's dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship G‑d freely, openly, and with pride. This is true especially in America, a nation that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her religion free from restraint and persecution,” said Rabbi Weingarten.

“The message of Hanukkah is the message of light,” added Rabbi Weingarten. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

This will be an outdoor event. Mask and social distancing will be required.

For more information about Hanukkah visit Jewishsmtx.com/Hanukkah. To get in contact with the Chabad Center in San Marcos email info@jewishsmtx.com or call Chabad at 512-363-7015