Chamber, Four Rivers Association of Realtors to host local candidates forum

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Four Rivers Association of Realtors are hosting a Local Candidates Forum on Thursday, Sept. 19. It will be held at the San Marcos Activity Center at 6 p.m. This forum will provide an opportunity for local citizens to hear directly from candidates running for election about their positions on key issues and their plans for the future of our community.

The candidates for State Representative-District 45, including incumbent State Representative Erin Zwiener and opponent Tennyson Moreno, will also attend and address the crowd.

View details about the local races and candidates online at sanmarcostexas. com/advocacy.

The event is free and open to the public, offering a chance for residents to engage with candidates and make informed decisions in the upcoming election. Attendees can purchase an optional dinner ticket for $10 per person with ad- vance purchase. Register on the chamber website to purchase a dinner ticket at sanmarcostexas.com.

“We are proud to cohost this event with the Four Rivers Association of Realtors,” said San Marcos Chamber President Page Michel. “It’s important for our business community and residents to hear directly from those who seek to represent us.”

Residents are invited to attend this informative event and take an active role in shaping the future of our community.

For more information, visit sanmarcostexas.com. Reach the chamber at 512393-5900 or admin@sanmarcostexas. com.