The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Greater San Marcos Partnership, is thrilled to announce the annual State of Workforce & Education Summit, set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites.

This year’s summit will delve into the critical intersection of workforce development and education, serving as a platform to explore innovative strategies and foster collaborations that drive economic growth in the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the impact of new state legislature laws on public schools and universities, as well as their implications for the future workforce.

Key features of the summit include:

• Presentations from state and regional leaders in education and workforce development, providing the latest updates and news.

• Networking opportunities with industry professionals, educators, policymakers, and business leaders, aimed at building connections and fostering collaboration on future projects.

Among the notable speakers is Kelly Damphousse, President of Texas State University, who will discuss the state of the university and its crucial role in regional economic development.

FollowingDamphousse’s keynote address, the summit will feature two engaging panels:

• Innovations in Workforce Training: This panel will include representatives from Laura Marmolejo from Austin Community College and Mike Anderson from Texas State Technical College, who will share insights on innovative workforce training approaches.

• Superintendent’s Panel on CTE Programs: This panel will feature leaders Eric Wright from Hays CISD, Michael Cardona, from San Marcos CISD, Holly Morris-Kuentz from Dripping Springs ISD, and Greg Bonewald from Wimberley ISD. The panel will be moderated by Mike Kamerlander.

'We are honored to host these speakers who will share their vision for a thriving workforce,' said Page Michel, President/ CEO of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. 'It’s always thrilling to hear Dr. Damphousse, because every day there are amazing new Texas State initiatives unveiled and record-breaking announcements.'

In addition, a special scholarship presentation will take place during the lunch session, where Justin Payne, San Marcos Chamber Chairman, will award a scholarship to a deserving San Marcos CISD student.

State of Workforce & Education Summit sponsors confirmed to date include Texas State University, San Marcos CISD, La Cima, Frost, Benchmark Insurance, Noveon, Texas Disposal Systems, McCoy’s, Bluebonnet Electric, Better Business Bureau, San Marcos Academy and Republic Services. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To register for the Workforce & Education Summit, please visit bit. ly/Workforce-Education-2024. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.