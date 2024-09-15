Chamber hosts Rally for the Rattlers spirit week to promote SMCISD

Get ready to show off your Rattler pride.

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Rally for the Rattlers spirit week competition to promote San Marcos CISD and the high school’s Homecoming football game.

Rally for the Rattlers begins on Sept. 30 and will conclude with homecoming on Oct. 4.

Similar to the recent “Back the Bobcats” spirit campaign, local businesses are invited to join in the excitement of San Marcos High School's Homecoming by participating in a citywide decorating contest.

“Let’s ‘paint the town’ purple, black and white to show our community’s support for our Rattler students, families and schools in the lead-up to the Homecoming football game,” said San Marcos Chamber President Page Michel.

Winners in each category will receive two tickets to the Homecoming game, a Rattler swag bag, and a $100 HEB gift card. Businesses can compete in three categories: Best Exterior, Best Interior and Best Window Display.

The Rally for the Rattlers community spirit campaign was launched by the Chamber of Commerce to support San Marcos CISD. This initiative aims to bring the community together to promote all the great things happening in our public schools and to encourage local students.

The decorating competition is free to enter. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, Oct. 2. Judging will take place on Oct. 3 and winners will be notified that afternoon.

Don’t miss your chance to help boost school spirit and cheer on the Rattlers as they head into their Homecoming game.

'Participating in Spirit Week is a great way for businesses to show their support for our schools and connect with the community,” said Chamber Board Chairman Justin Payne, of Frost Bank. “It’s an opportunity to boost school spirit and strengthen ties with area students and families.”

To enter the competition, complete the online form at: bit.ly/rattlers-rally. Contact the Chamber with any questions at 512393-5900 or admin@sanmarcostexas. com.