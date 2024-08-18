Chamber seeking nominations for Shining Stars Under 40

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the prestigious San Marcos Shining Stars Under 40 Awards, which recognize outstanding young professionals under the age of 40 who are making significant contributions to their respective fields and the community. Nominations for this year’s awards opened on Aug. 1.

Begun in 2011 in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and the Daily Record, the SSU40 awards program aims to shine a spotlight on exceptional young leaders in San Marcos. Winners have been from a diverse range of industries, including business, nonprofit management, public service, education and the arts. A list of past winners can be viewed on the Chamber’s website at sanmarcostexas. com.

Nominations will be accepted until September 6, providing an opportunity for community members to put forward the names of individuals they believe deserve recognition. Each nominee will be evaluated based on their professional achievements, community involvement, leadership skills and dedication to making a positive impact on San Marcos.

Award winners will be revealed to the public in October, showcasing a group of young professionals who exemplify the spirit of San Marcos Shining Stars. They will also be celebrated during the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Awards Gala, which will take place on November 21, at the San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites.

As an organization dedicated to fostering a thriving business environment and vibrant community, the San Marcos Area Chamber recognizes the importance of supporting and encouraging emerging leaders. The SSU40 awards program exemplifies the Chamber's commitment to nurturing talent and empowering the next generation of leaders.

'We are thrilled to kick off the 2024 awards season,” said Chamber President Page Michel. “With this program, we celebrate the contributions of young professionals who are our community’s future leaders. They are key to the continued growth and success of our region.”

“These young leaders are extremely valuable to our community because they will eventually be at the helm of local businesses and nonprofits,” explained Justin Payne of Frost Bank, the chamber’s 2024 chairman of the Board of Directors. Payne is a past SSU40 award winner.

Nominations for the SSU40 can be submitted online at bit.ly/Shining-Stars-2024. Employers are encouraged to nominate key employees for this award. Don't miss this opportunity to recognize rising stars at your business.