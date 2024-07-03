Cheatham Street road closure during Fourth of July weekend

The city of San Marcos is expecting an influx of visitors for the upcoming July 4 celebrations. To ensure the safety and enjoyment of both residents and visitors, Cheatham Street will be closed between Riverside Drive and CM Allen Parkway starting at midnight Thursday, July 4, to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

Barricades will be in place for the duration of the closure. Each barricade will be staffed to allow vehicles displaying a disabled parking placard to access parking spaces at Rio Vista Park. Entry to the Rio Vista Park parking lot will be limited to individuals with disabilities throughout the holiday weekend.

Park visitors interested in using the pool or tennis courts while the road closure is in place will be asked to park in other available parking locations. Visit sanmarcostx. gov/parking to view the complete list of parking options.

Cheatham Street will remain open to emergency vehicles and the San Marcos Lions Club Tube Rental shuttle. The street closure will not impact access to Ivar’s River Pub, 701 Cheatham St. Information about the closure may be found at sanmarcostx. gov/july4.

The city of San Marcos, with assistance from H-E-B, the San Marcos Lions Club and KTSW 89.9 FM, will host the 44th annual fireworks show on Thursday, July 4, beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the west parking lot of UFCU Stadium (formerly known as Bobcat Stadium), and patriotic music will be simulcast on KTSW 89.9 FM. Spectators are encouraged to park at the following locations for the best view: San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E Hopkins St.

San Marcos Public Library, 625 E Hopkins St.

San Marcos City Hall, 630 E Hopkins St.

Texas State University UFCU Stadium, 1100 Aquarena Springs Dr.

Spectators should follow all park rules and City ordinances while watching the fireworks show and are encouraged to leave pets at home.

The city of San Marcos reminds residents that it is illegal to sell, possess, store, discharge, or offer fireworks for sale within the city limits of San Marcos or within 5,000 feet of the San Marcos city limits, including sparklers and noisemakers. The ordinance carries fines for violations up to $2,000. Illegal use of fireworks can be reported to the San Marcos Police Department non-emergency line at 512-7532108. Residents should not report illegal firework use to 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency. For more fireworks safety information, visit sanmarcots.gov/4407/ FAQs.

For media inquiries, contact communicationsinfo@ sanmarcostx.gov.